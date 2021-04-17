BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $817.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $762.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

