BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MYD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 40,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,327. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

