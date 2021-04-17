BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MYD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 40,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,327. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
