BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.34 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.04 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $817.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $740.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.82. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $444.84 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

