BitZ Token (BZ) Price Hits $0.48

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitZ Token has a total market cap of $53.96 million and approximately $792,124.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitZ Token has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitZ Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00067491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00725900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087108 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00033299 BTC.

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitZ Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitZ Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitZ Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.