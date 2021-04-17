BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $5.13 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

