BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.05 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00009055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $34.24 million and $33.05 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00303014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00727531 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,519.92 or 0.98955790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.21 or 0.00820682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.