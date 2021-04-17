Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $90,023.07 and $194.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00293140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.65 or 0.00731640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.32 or 0.99311408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.26 or 0.00827560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

