Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.10 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion and $12.10 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $1,026.56 or 0.01664425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,676.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00666013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00077234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001970 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,710,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

