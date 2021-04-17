BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $904,364.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,759.55 or 0.99854618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

