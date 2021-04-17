Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIRDF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.23. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.