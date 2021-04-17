Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 4.7%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,419.25%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

