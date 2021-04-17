Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.06.

BILL opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,495 shares of company stock worth $25,626,241. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

