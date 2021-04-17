BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $287,550.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.79 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

