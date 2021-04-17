Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLWYF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

