Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $30,567,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

