Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.