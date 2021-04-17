BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

