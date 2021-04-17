BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
