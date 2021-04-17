Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.97 ($98.79).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.16. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

