Bay Rivers Group Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 261.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,958 shares of company stock valued at $52,712,499. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.25. 2,122,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

