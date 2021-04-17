Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $120,017.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,344,726 coins and its circulating supply is 2,342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

