Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 2,173,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,874. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

