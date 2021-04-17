Barclays Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $68.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

