Barclays Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $180.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

