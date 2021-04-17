Barclays Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $55.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.39.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,332 shares of company stock worth $2,096,708.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

