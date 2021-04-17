Barclays Boosts Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $11.00

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 5,919,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

