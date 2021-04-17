Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE BLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. 214,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,921. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $588.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

