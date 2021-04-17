Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.19. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

