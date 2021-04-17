Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of 1COV opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Covestro has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

