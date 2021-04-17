B. Riley Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $46.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

