Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.44

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.44 and last traded at $198.78, with a volume of 4414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

