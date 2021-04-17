Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.18.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 295,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

