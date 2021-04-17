AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.84. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.56.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
