AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.84. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

