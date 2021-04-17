Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of NDA opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($49.92) and a 1-year high of €74.64 ($87.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.36 and a 200 day moving average of €65.32.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

