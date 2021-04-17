Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $386.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

