Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $2,693,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 644,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,615. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.02 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

