Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.14. 2,688,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.