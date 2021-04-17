Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $162.24. 9,049,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

