Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,247,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,466,980. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.