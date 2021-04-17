Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $387.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

