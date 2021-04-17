Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.35 and last traded at $234.73. Approximately 78,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,471,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

