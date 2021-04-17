Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

