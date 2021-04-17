Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atlas Energy Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 26,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,764. Atlas Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

