Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Atlas Energy Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 26,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,764. Atlas Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.