Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.50

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 1676853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athene by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 96,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
