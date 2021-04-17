Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.50

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 1676853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Get Athene alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athene by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 96,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.