Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $51.09. 11,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.