Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

