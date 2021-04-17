Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Shares of ASHTF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.