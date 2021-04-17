Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.
Shares of ASHTF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.
About Ashtead Group
