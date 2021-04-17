Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

