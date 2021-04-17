Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.45.
Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
