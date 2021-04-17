Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$10.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 237,028 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.51.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.