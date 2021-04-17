Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $155.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $135.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

