Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.58. Argan has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

